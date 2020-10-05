Difficult living

Our tax system is designed in such a manner that helps the rich avoid taxes. Only the poor and the middle-class have to bear the tax burden. The people who don’t have enough money to meet their expenses have to pay heavy taxes while the rich keep multiplying their wealth. Both the direct and indirect taxes have added too much burden on the people. Obviously, the people have no choice but to pay their taxes. During the government-mandated lockdown, it was the poor who suffered a lot.

The current economic condition of the country is the worst for the poor. These people have no idea how to survive. The prices of essential commodities are rising rapidly while the salaries of these people are stagnant. A majority of people have no jobs. For these people, taxes are a nightmare. Will the authorities take notice of the plight of these people?

Noor Mustafa

Hyderabad

*****

This refers to the letter ‘Affordable medicines?’ (Oct 3) by M Shahjahan Memon. The writer has beautifully described the problems faced by the poor people of the country. He was also right when he said that the government didn’t think of the poor people when drafting new policies.

At present, the lethal combination of rising inflation and a high rate of unemployment has created so many problems for the people. How will these people afford the prices of medicines? The government should realise that the poor are also citizens of the country and that they shouldn’t be treated like strangers.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran