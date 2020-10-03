KP develops computerised ads system

By Bureau report

PESHAWAR: Information and Public Relations Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has developed a computerized Integrated Advertisement Management System (IAMS) for online collection, processing and issuance of advertisements.

It will bring the government advertising system in line with modern-day requirements. The system will be implemented on a trial basis from next Monday, said an official handout. The introduction of the system will make it easier for government departments to place advertisements. It will enable timely delivery and immediate publication of government advertisements to newspapers and media outlets, as per the vision of the present government.

The system will be an important step towards the goal of e- governance and transparency.

It is worth mentioning here that this web-based software system for release of government advertisements has been developed by the IT Department of the Information and Public Relations Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The process was done with own expertise and resources. No additional expenditure was incurred from the public exchequer on this. All matter from the issuance of advertisements through IAMS to later billing and payment, will be completed online, which will save the government financial expenditures as well as time.

The people will have better access to government advertisements. All the advertisement records will be stored in an automated and computerized format.

An important component of IAMS will be that the client department and newspapers will be given limited access to the system so that they can send and receive their advertisements in a timely manner as well as be aware of their advertisements and billing. The launch of the system will be formally inaugurated soon after the success of the trial process.