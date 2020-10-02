Judiciary is independent, working in its doman, says CJP

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad has said the judiciary is independent and is working in its domain. He said the law and order issue is not exclusively the problem of Balochistan but it prevails across the country and we are doing our bit to bring it under control. The CJP has said that Balochistan gets billions for its budget but little seems to be used. He said Quetta is our city and we have received deep affection from its people.

A case is being heard regarding its highways by the Supreme Court. We have already given a verdict regarding those of the KPK and Sindh. He asked for filing a petition regarding highways of Balochistan. The CJP, Gulzar Ahmad, Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Jamal Khan Mandokhel and Vice Chairman Balochistan Bar Council Munir Ahmad Kakar were addressing a dinner hosted by the Balochistan Bar Council, Balochistan High Court, Balochistan Bar Association and Quetta Bar.

Prominent among those who attended included Supreme Court Judges, judges of the Balochistan High Court, Provincial Ombudsman Abdul Ghani Khilji, Advocate General Balochistan Arbab Tahir, and senior lawyers.

Addressing the dinner, Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmad said many issues are of political nature, some of which can be taken up and others cannot. He said some of the issues can be sorted out in the courts and we will use our constitutional powers. The institutions are working in their respective domains and we are trying our best to resolve the problems concerning the public.

The CJP said we believe in a better outcome of the missing persons issue and if it does not happen then we will work on our own to find a solution. The police must take steps to resolve the issues, he said. We have fixed one day to hear the cases of Balochistan in Islamabad. If we could hear other cases at the same time, then we can hear cases from Balochistan everyday. We are also trying to update the video link system.

Chief Justice Gulzar said enrollment committee would be asked to expedite the cases of lawyers. We are sensitive to absence of Balochistan from Federal Tribunal and we will take up the issue with the relevant officials. He said the judiciary is absolutely free and is working under its domain. Similarly, the high courts and district courts are also working independently, he said.

Regarding the law and order issue, the CJP said it is not exclusively the problem of Balochistan but rather the same prevails across the whole country and we are trying to bring it under control. The CJP said police reforms have taken place but a lot more needs to be done. He said in Balochistan, the police and FC work under the executive and the courts have no jurisdiction over it. Justice Gulzar said those victimizing anyone will be dealt with under law and constitution.

He said judges are appointed in the Judicial Commission on merit. He said he will help Balochistan get an Additional Attorney General soon. He said billions are earmarked for health and we have sought a report about it. Similarly, we have also sought a report on the equipment worth billions that has been purchased. He said efforts are being made to conduct more trips. Quetta is a lovely city and it looks as if I belong here, the CJP said. Chief Justice Balochistan High Court Jamal Khan Mandokhel Balochistan High Court said we have taken oath on constitution and will ensure its compliance