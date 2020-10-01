12 ACE officials dismissed over multiple charges

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab DG Gohar Nafees has dismissed 12 officers/officials from service over multiple charges.

Those dismissed include Faheem Hanif Bhatti, sub-engineer, stenographers Rafique Wattoo, Abdul Ghaffar, junior clerks Wasif, Ishtiaq Ahmed, constables Imran Raza, Tehmina Yasmeen, Shafiq-ur-Rehman, driver Umer Atta, naib Qasid Naeem and sweeper Shamoon Masih.

DG Gohar Nafees said if anyone found guilty of blackmailing and harassing the masses will be dealt with an iron hand.