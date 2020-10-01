close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2020

Gold prices fall Rs300/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
October 1, 2020

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased Rs300/tola on Wednesday.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, gold rates in the local market dropped to Rs111,800/tola.

Similarly, 10 grams gold price lowered Rs258 to Rs95,850. In the international market, bullion rates increased $1 to $1,886/ounce.

Jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained Rs5,000/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market. However, silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,200/tola. Rate of 10 grams silver also stood the same at Rs1,028.80.

