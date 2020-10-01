close
Thu Oct 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
BR
Bureau report
October 1, 2020

2nd phase of e-kiosk info system launched

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
October 1, 2020

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Waqar Ahmad Seth inaugurated the second phase of the e-kiosk self-service information system on Wednesday.

According to a press release, the service is aimed at enhancing the accessibility of the information about cases fixed for hearing and to assuage the sufferings of the litigants and lawyers. The first phase of e-kiosk system was inaugurated on November 15, 2019 by the then chief justice of Pakistan, Justice Asif Saeed Khosa. With the establishment of two more e-kiosk systems, the High Court has surmounted one more step towards efficient delivery of service by automation. The e-kiosk system has an in-house developed App that is connected with the database of the CFMIS, a user-friendly interface allowing visitors to access the required information at their convenience. The honourable chief justice of PHC desired that the e-kiosk system shall also be extended to all Peshawar High Court benches and the districts where the CFMIS system is already deployed. Besides, he directed that the orders should also be made available online.

Latest News

More From Peshawar