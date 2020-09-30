SU plans to make up for academic loss

SUKKUR: A high profile meeting chaired by SU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro was held at the Senate hall of the VC Secretariat on Tuesday that devised a composite five-month plan to make up for the academic loss incurred on account of Covid-19 lockdown span. The meeting was attended by all Pro-Vice Chancellors, focal persons, deans, academic and administrative heads. At the outset, VC SU Prof. Dr Siddique Kalhoro briefed all the present on the financial, academic, research and administrative challenges the university had encountered in the present situation and stressed all to adopt austerity measures and exemplary dedication to help SU find firm financial and professional footing. He said that he would always like to take the academic and administrative heads on board in decision-making through a participatory approach in the form of consultative and collective wisdom.