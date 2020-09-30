Navy’s Zeshan, Army’s Sarfaraz set shooting records

KARACHI: Two new national records were created in Air Rifle Olympic event at National Shooting Championship in Jehlum on Tuesday.

In the qualification round, Navy’s Zeshan Shakir scored 622.9 points to make a new record.

Army’s Sarfaraz scored 248.6 points in the final round to set a new national record.

In the individual category, Sarfaraz won gold medal and Zeshan secured silver medal while Navy’s Akif took bronze medal.

In the team category, Navy claimed gold, Army grabbed silver, and bronze went to PAF.

In the individual category of standard pistol event, Khalil Akhtar of Army won gold medal and Navy’s G M Bashir took silver medal, while Navy’s Zafar Iqbal clinched bronze medal.

In the team category, Navy claimed gold, Army took silver, and PAF won bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Nadra Raees of Navy and Aamir Iqbal of Army broke their own records in 0.22 English Match and double trap events, respectively.

In the individual category of 0.22 English Match event, Nadra scored 620.4 points to break her previous record of 615.2 points and won gold medal. The silver and bronze medals were grabbed by Navy’s Nadia Khan and Nazish Khan, respectively.

In the individual category of double trap, Aamir Iqbal scored 137 points to break his previous record of 135 points and claimed gold medal. The silver medal was won by Munir of Navy with the score of 127 points and bronze medal went to Farrukh of Army for scoring 122 points.

At the end of 5th day of the championship, Army had a strong lead with 11 gold, five silver and eight bronze medals.

Navy with nine gold, 12 silver, and seven bronze medals were second.

PAF collected two gold, three silver, and six bronze medals to be on third position.

Sindh were fourth with two silver medals and Punjab with one bronze medal were fifth.

The teams of KP, WAPDA, ASF, and FRA have not won any medal yet.