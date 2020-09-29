Crime review meeting held

Rawalpindi:Regional Police Officer (RPO), Imran Ahmar here on Monday held a meeting at Police Line to review the crime situation in the region.Among others, City Police Officer (CPO) Ahsan Younas, DPOs Attock, Jhelum, Chakwal, Divisional SPs and SDPOs attended the meeting.

The RPO directed officials that FIR should be ensured in all cases on merit.He said, “My doors are open at all times to solve the problems of the force.”The RPO made it clear that strict action would be taken against those who were found negligent in performing their duties.