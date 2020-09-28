Rs10.5b earmarked for KCR rehabilitation project: Sh Rashid

KARACHI: Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Sunday that the KCR revival project was on "fast track" and would be revived soon as per the directives of the apex court.

While talking to the media at the Shah Abdul Latif station of KCR track, he added that all the encroachments along the railways lines would be completely eliminated.

"Pakistan Railways is all set to spend Rs10.5 billion on the KCR rehabilitation project whereas the responsibility of constructing 24 overhead bridges lies on the shoulders of the provincial government," remarked the railways minister while highlighting the liaison between Pakistan Railways and Sindh government on the historic project's revival.

He further said that preparation of KCR coaches was in full swing in Islamabad and a model coach would soon be displayed at the Cantonment Station Karachi.

The minister visited Gillani, Nazimabad, Gulbai and Shah Abdul Latif stations along the KCR track and inquired about the progress of his department on the rehabilitation project. He was accompanied by CEO/Sr. GM Nisar Ahmad Memon, DS Karachi Arshad Salam Khattak and PD KCR Ameer Mohammad Daudpota.