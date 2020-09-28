close
Mon Sep 28, 2020
AFP
September 28, 2020

Iran Guards unveil new missile

World

Tehran: Iran’s Revolutionary Guards on Sunday unveiled a new naval ballistic missile with a potential range of over 700 kilometres (430 miles), local media reported, following months of tensions with arch-enemy the United States. The missile, dubbed “Zolfaghar Basir”, is the naval variant of the surface-to-surface Zolfaghar ballistic missile, according to Tasnim news agency.

