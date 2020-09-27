Talal Chaudhry injured in mysterious incident

By Our Correspondent

LAHORE: PML-N leader Talal Chaudhry has been hospitalised in Lahore following a mysterious incident in Faisalabad, which he claims left him with a fractured arm.

According to the police, the incident occurred on September 24 at 3am. In a video obtained by the Geo News, Chaudhry can be seen speaking to police officers outside a residence, complaining of a broken arm. "They snatched my phone and recorded videos of me," he said.

Chaudhry, upon being probed for information, said he had been called over in connection with party work, without disclosing whose residence he was at. At one point in the video, he can also be heard telling the police officers that they may “note down the contacts of all ‘their’ women and call over whomever they wish [to verify facts]”.

“I am standing right here,” he said, adding that when his phone is recovered, “the truth will be revealed”. He then asked the police officers to take the matter to the senior superintendent of police, upon which a call can be seen being made by one of the officers to a superior. The Faisalabad city police officer (CPO) told the Geo News that no party has yet sought registration of a case.

Meanwhile, the brother of the MNA in question spoke to the Geo News, refuting all reports of a scuffle with Chaudhry. “We have brotherly relations with Talal. We condemn such violence,” he said.

According to a Geo News correspondent, when the police arrived at the residence, friends and family of the woman lawmaker were standing there along with Chaudhry and the party’s District President Mian Qasim. Chaudhry was injured, and he said he was beaten after being called to the location. On the contrary, the woman's side maintained that the PML-N leader tried to forcibly enter her residence. Both parties subsequently disbursed after reaching an agreement.

When the Geo News contacted Chaudhry’s brother, he said unidentified men attacked the PML-N leader and he has sustained injuries for which he has been admitted to a hospital in Lahore.

Meanwhile, Chaudhry in his explanatory statement said that the news about him from sources is not based on facts. He said: “I will issue a detailed position on the incident.” He requested the media to wait for his position. “Please do not give such news till my position comes out. He said it would create misunderstandings. The incident has nothing to do with any female member of the National Assembly, he said. The media is requested to realize the domestic issues related to women, he said. The honour and dignity of all mothers, sisters and daughters should be taken care of, he said. It is reprehensible for some government miscreants to politicize the incident, he said.

Punjab PML-N President Rana Sanaullah has constituted a fact-finding committee to probe the matter of Talal Chaudhry. The committee comprising Saira Afzal Tarar and Akram Ansari will furnish a report within three days. The inquiry report will be presented to the party president.