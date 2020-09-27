PMA rejects price hike in medicines

FAISALABAD: Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Saturday rejected manifold price-hike in medicines and urged the Prime Minister to personally intervene and reverse the decision.

In a statement, PMA secretary general Dr Muhammad Irfan said exorbitant increase in the prices of medicines, that are being manufactured locally, has been made while excessive increase in the imported medicines prices have also been allowed by the government.

This is a shocking blow for the common man and poor patients who could not afford to purchase the medicines from the market at higher prices. Dr Irfan demanded the government immediately withdraw the exorbitant increase in medicines prices. He announced that the PMA would continue its struggle till the reversal of the manifold increase in the medicines and added that this demand of the PMA was highly justifiable and in the interest of the poor and common man.

COMMISSIONER ORDERS ANTI-ENCROACHMENT DRIVE: Commissioner Ishrat Ali Saturday ordered anti-encroachment drive and asked departments concerned to submit daily progress report to Anti-Encroachment Cell.

Presiding over a meeting held in the district council to review anti-encroachment campaign, the commissioner said taking back state land from squatters is a priority and departments concerned will be responsible to retrieve the land form land mafias.

He directed all departments concerned to ensure its completion by appointing and police force will also be provided during the operation. During the meeting, some issues related to crackdown against encroachment mafia were also discussed. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Muhammad Ali, DGF DA Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Fazal Rabi Cheema, Director Local Government Mian Aftab Ahmed, CEO Faisalabad Waste Management Company Kashif Raza Awan, Assistant Commissioner Sadar Umar Maqbool, Zonal Administrator Auqaf Ayaz Mehmood Lashari, CEO MPC Naeemullah Warrich, officers of PHA, PHATA and Irrigation also attended the meeting.

YOUTH’S BODY RECOVERED FROM CANAL: The body of a youth, who drowned in a canal two days ago, was recovered on Saturday. Arif Ali of Chak 276/JB, Dandewal, was taking bath in a local canal where he slipped and drowned.

MOTORCYCLIST DIES IN ROAD ACCIDENT: A motorcyclist died in a road accident on Saturday. Majeed Akbar of Chak 618.GB was moving on his motorcycle when he hit a footpath and died on the spot.

SHOPKEEPER SHOT DEAD: A shopkeeper was shot dead on Saturday. Reportedly, Muhammad Atif of Chak 203/RB, Malikpur, was shot dead allegedly by Sanni Dogar and his accomplices.