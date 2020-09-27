Brown bear population still threatened by poaching

Islamabad : Sale of medicines made from the organs of brown bear shows that this endangered species is still being illegally hunted by some elements for financial gains.

The local people in Skardu confirmed that medicines made from the organs of the brown bear are being sold in various areas at higher prices. .

Some years back various reports also pointed out that at least two dozen cubs of bear are sold every year in Gujranwala.

The federal government has taken various steps in coordination with the Gilgit-Baltistan government to increase population of brown bear in Deosai National Park.

The forest department of Deosai was provided technical and financial support to ensure both brown bear and local people in the national park live in peace without any kind of confrontation.

The efforts somewhat proved fruitful as the surveys pointed out that the number of brown bear in Deosai has increased from 17 in 1993 up to 54 in 2019.

The Himalayan brown bear population—once known to be over 10,000 in number—has plummeted with the passage of time due to various factors including illegal hunting and direct confrontation with human settlements.

Ignacio Artaza, a wildlife conservationist who also spent some time in Pakistan, played a vital role in creating awareness about endangered brown bear.

He crossed a 900-kilometre endurance trek across the Pyrenees mountain range between France and Spain, from the Mediterranean Sea to the Atlantic Ocean, to raise funds for the endangered species including brown bear.

Special Assistant of the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has posted a picture of a brown bear on twitter that was recently spotted in Deosai National Park.

He stated that Deosai plains have breath-taking scenery, mesmerizing environment and untouched natural beauty and population of brown bear is also increasing in this one of the highest plateaus of the world.