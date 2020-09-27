Body of blindfolded man shot six times found in rickshaw

The body of a blindfolded man was found from inside a rickshaw parked near Rexor Lane in the Old Golimar area on Saturday.

The Pak Colony police said they arrived at the scene after locals informed them about the discovery of the body. The deceased was transported to the Civil Hospital for an autopsy where he was identified as 35-year-old Abbas, son of Jumma. The police said the man was trussed up and blindfolded.

According to SHO Rehmat Marwat, the initial investigation suggested that the killer might have called Abbas at an abounded place where they shot him six times in the chest, neck and shoulder. Later, they dumped the body inside the rickshaw parked near the deceased’s residence. The officer said the man was a drug addict.