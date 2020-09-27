close
Sun Sep 27, 2020
AFP
September 27, 2020

26 dead in Ukraine plane crash

World

AFP
September 27, 2020

CHUGUIV, Ukraine: At least 26 people including military cadets were killed and two others were seriously injured on Friday when a Ukrainian air force plane crashed near Kharkiv in the east of the country, the interior ministry said.

Deputy Interior Minister Anton Gerashchenko confirmed the death toll to AFP, describing the incident as a “shock”, and saying that the cause of the crash was being investigated.

