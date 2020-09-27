close
Sun Sep 27, 2020
September 27, 2020

It has been noticed that many government and semi-government organisations don’t hire on merit. Even though they call candidates for interviews, most of the times the vacant posts for which the interviews are being conducted are already filled.

It is one of the many reasons why the rate of unemployment is increasing in the country. The government must ensure transparency in the hiring process.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

