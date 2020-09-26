Commissioner says no negligence to be tolerated during anti-dengue drive

FAISALABAD: A meeting was held to review the anti-dengue campaign arrangements at Commissioner Office here on Friday.

The meeting was chaired by Commissioner Ishrat Ali while Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, DHA CEO Dr Mushtaq Sipra, DHO Dr Bilal Ahmad, District Coordinator Epidemics Control Dr Aurangzeb, Dr Akram and other officers from different departments attended the meeting.

The deputy commissioners of Jhang, TT Singh and Chiniot joined the meeting with video link.

The commissioner reviewed the performance of the departments in connection with anti-dengue and said that the officers of concerned departments should be active in field to achieve the desire results of the anti-dengue campaign.

He asked for submitting departmental performance reports regarding surveillance and prevention activities daily. He cleared that the carelessness and dereliction from duties should not be tolerated and stern action would be taken against the officials showing poor performance in this regard.

He said that the strict monitoring of the anti-dengue measures was being carried out by the divisional administration to make the preventive and precautionary measures a success on durable basis.

He asked the concerned departments to take the dengue issue very serious and dengue surveillance, clinical and medical services awareness campaign and other departmental measures should be implemented with full responsibility.

During the meeting, District Coordinator for Epidemics diseases Dr Aurangzeb gave detailed briefing on indoor and outdoor surveillance.

MPA FOR EARLY COMPLETION OF KASHMIR BRIDGE UNDERPASS: Faisalabad Development Authority Chairman/MPA Ch Latif Nazar has said that no obstacle should be remained left behind for early completion of Kashmir Bridge Underpass mega project.

He stated this while inspecting the progress of Kashmir Bridge Underpass on Canal Road. FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Development and Planning Director Hassan Zaheer, Deputy Director Admin Yasir Ijaz Chattha and other officers were present.

The FDA chairman took a detail round of the project and said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the government had focused its attention on rapid development of the country and public welfare projects were being completed swiftly.

He informed that the entire remaining funds had been provided immediately under the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan for completing the important city development project of Kashmir Bridge Underpass and now there was no excuse of delay in completion of this project. He stressed upon lifting unnecessary machinery and surplus materials and said that the development features of underpass should be made clear through proper cleanliness of the site. He said that the trimming of the trees in the surrounding areas of underpass be carried out beside planting ornamental saplings to create the green and good looking environment at the site. He asked for smooth flow of traffic at alternative routes till the final completion of underpass and said special measures be taken to control the environmental pollution by managing sprinkling of water on roads to avoid dust. The chairman also reviewed the drawings and designs of beautification plan of underpass and said it should be made more attractive and impressive. He suggested that the slip roads be constructed by following the methodology of traffic engineering which should also be beneficial for the shopkeepers of adjacent markets.

FDA Director General Muhammad Sohail Khawaja sand other officers gave briefing about the updated progress of Kashmir Bridge Underpass mega project and informed that the carpet road of eastern side of underpass would be completed within next few days.