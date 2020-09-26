Elderly man protests along with family against land mafia

NOWSHERA: An elderly citizen on Friday staged a protest along with his family members against the land mafia and the Revenue Department for the wrong mutation of his commercial estate.

The aggrieved citizen, Muhammad Ahmadullah Siddiqui from the Akora Khattak town, walked on various roads of the Nowshera Cantt, protested at the Shobra Chowk, outside the Deputy Commissioner Office, District and Sessions Courts and Nowshera Press Club. The citizen who is a former district general secretary of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, told reporters that a patwari (Revenue Department official), Mujahid, fraudulently tampered with his commercial land documents of Khasra Nos 1002 and 1003 and shifted the land to the ownership of Muhammad Ayub.

The man said the case had been in the court for the last four years. He said the rival party in this case was Jamal Shah, son of Wali Muhammad. He said the civil court had named a commission to look into the matter. The deputy commissioner had submitted a report as well.

Muhammad Ahmadullah Siddiqui alleged that the land mafia was hurling serious threats at him and his family members. He demanded protection from the government and called for help to reclaim his land from the land mafia. Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Mir Raza Ozgan said he had taken notice of the issue and ordered action. KP Amn Jirga Chairman, Syed Kamal Shah, extended support to the aggrieved citizen. He set a deadline for the government to return the land to the citizens or else a sit-in would be staged on the GT Road for an indefinite time.