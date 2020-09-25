Govt employees go on strike in Dir

DIR: Employees in Upper Dir district went on strike here on Thursday following the call of All Government Employees Grand Alliance (AGEGA).

In Dir city, the protest was led by AGEGA president Behrawar Khan and general secretary Nasrat Ghafoor and participated by a large number of employees. They chanted slogans against what they termed anti-servant policies of the incumbent government. Speakers on the occasion criticised the government and termed its policies anti-employees.

They vowed not to let the government continue its anti-servant policies and said they would fight for their rights. They alleged that the incumbent government was totally against the poor employees and failed to honour its pledge of bringing about a 'change'. They demanded the government to provide relief to the employees and increase their allowances.