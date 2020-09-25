ACE unearths registration of bogus vehicles

LAHORE:Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Lahore has unearthed billions of rupees scam in registration of bogus auctioned vehicles.

A case has been registered against ETO Qari Ghulam Rasool, Inspector Waheed Miyo and Qadeer MTC who in connivance with private agent Khurram Gujjar registered around 500 vehicles on bogus auctioned vouchers and benefitted the agent and his facilitators. The culprits caused billions of rupees loss to the national exchequer by giving tax exemptions to the agents and misusing power for their personal interests. They fraudulently changed the series of numbers from LEK to LWN and registered heavy vehicles like loaders on the number of motorbike. The raids are being conducted to arrest those involved in this massive financial crime. Meanwhile, further investigation is going on to determine the role of others nominated in the source report by ACE.