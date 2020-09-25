Protection initiatives mitigate flood damage in KP: report

A number of flood protection initiatives completed in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last five years (2015-20) at a total cost of Rs15,024 million have mitigated the effects of floods as evident during the recent torrential rain, which did not cause much damage.This was stated in “a brief report on the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s flood protection infrastructure projects to mitigate the effects of monsoon floods during August - September 2020,” prepared by the Planning and Development Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The report further states that many projects including construction of flood protection walls, improvement of drainage systems, rehabilitation of canal roads and flood protection works have been completed in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Furthermore, the implementation of the first phase of the National Flood Protection Plan, construction of flood protection embankment from Kheshki village to Motorway bridge at River Kabul and flood protection arrangement along the left bank of River Indus in Dera Ismail Khan are some of the noteworthy ongoing projects that are contributing to mitigating the adverse impact of floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.