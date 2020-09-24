200,000 Americans die of corona

NEW YORK: The US marked its 200,000th confirmed coronavirus death on Tuesday, a grim watershed in the progress of the pandemic in the US, which has suffered the most deaths in the world by far, with 873 Americans on average perishing from the virus per day since the first confirmed death in early February, foreign media reported.

The first known coronavirus death on American soil took place in early February in Santa Clara County, California, although it was not confirmed by autopsy until months later.

The U.S. passed 1,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths in late March, soon after social distancing measures were instituted nationwide, and 10,000 deaths by early April

By the end of May, the death count had surpassed 100,000, and it reached 150,000 in July, and daily fatalities appear to have hit a peak in August.

On a state level, the most total deaths have been in New York, followed by New Jersey and Texas.

In September, for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, no northeastern U.S. states—which were hit the hardest by the virus early on in the pandemic—were in the top ten for most coronavirus infections per capita, having been passed by Sun Belt states like Arizona, Texas and Florida, where the virus took off this summer after social distancing restrictions were lifted early there.