Man held for ‘killing’ wife

A man was arrested along with his two brothers on Wednesday for allegedly killing his wife in the outskirts of the city.

Police said they had arrested a man, Abdul Ghaffar, and two of his brothers for their alleged involvement in the murder case of a woman who was killed a couple of days ago in the Memon Goth area.

They added that Ghaffar with the help of his brothers had killed his wife by drowning her. Following the incident, the victim’s brother Ali Gul had complained to the police that her sister was murdered by her husband and his two brothers, upon which police arrested the suspects and initiated investigations. The complainant said that his brother-in-law used to torture his sister frequently. A case has been registered and further investigations are under way.

Woman found dead

Police found the body of a 35-year-old woman, Madiha, wife of Manzur, at a residential apartment in the Clifton neighbourhood. Police said the woman had apparently ended her life by hanging herself with a ceiling fan over unexplained reasons. She was a mother of two children. Further investigations are under way.