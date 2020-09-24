Anwar Ibrahim has ‘backing’ to form Malaysian govt

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian opposition chief Anwar Ibrahim said on Wednesday he had “formidable” support from MPs to form a new government, but the prime minister insisted he remained the country’s legitimate leader. The Southeast Asian nation has been in turmoil since an alliance that swept to power in 2018, which was headed by Mahathir Mohamed and included Anwar, collapsed in February amid bitter infighting.

Muhyiddin Yassin became premier at the head of a coalition backed by a scandal-plagued party which had been ousted at the polls two years earlier, but with only a wafer-thin majority in parliament.

Speaking at a press conference in Kuala Lumpur, veteran politician Anwar — who has long sought to become prime minister — said he now had the backing of enough MPs to form the government and oust Muhyiddin.