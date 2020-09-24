Water shortage halts factory output

KARACHI: The North Karachi Association of Trade and Industry (NKATI) has expressed reservations over the unavailability of water to the industries, and demanded immediate water supply to industries, as production came to a halt, a statement said on Wednesday.

NKATI acting president Imran Moiz Khan asked the Water Board managing director to meet the consumption demand of water in the industries and supply water uninterruptedly, otherwise export orders will be jeopardised.

Water is an important raw material for the continuation of industrial production activities, especially in the textile, towels, dyeing, bleaching, stitching and other industrial units, he said, adding that if the supply of abundant water to these industries is not restored immediately, the industrialists will face huge production losses.

"After the recent torrential rains, dams have been filled with water and Hub Dam has been recorded at its highest level. Despite this, shortage of water to Karachi industries is of grave concern,” he added.

The NKATI acting president said before the rains, when there was water shortage, the industrialists arranged water on their own and continued the production process by obtaining water through private tankers.