Six more fall prey to COVID-19, another 194 test positive

The novel coronavirus claimed six more lives in Sindh during the last 24 hours, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday.

The death toll from COVID-19 had risen to 2,469 in the province, showing the mortality rate to be at 1.8 per cent, he said in his daily COVID-19 situation report. The chief minister noted that 194 new cases were confirmed, bringing the number of total cases to 134, 437 in the province. He said 13,056 samples were tested, against which 194 new cases emerged, showing a 1.48 per cent detection rate.

So far, 1,256,324 tests have been conducted, which diagnosed 134,437 patients. Of them, 96 per cent or 128,810 patients have recovered so far, including 316 overnight. Currently, 3,158 patients are under treatment, including 2,874 in home isolation, five at isolation centres and 279 at hospitals. The condition of 141 patients is stated to be critical, including 17 put on ventilators.

Of the 194 new cases, 134 were detected in Karachi: 46 in District East, 33 in District Central, 29 in District South, 18 in District Malir and eight in District West. Larkana saw another seven cases, Jamshoro and Thatta three each, Sukkur two, and Dadu and Sujawal one case each.

A day ago, three patients of COVID-19 in Sindh lost their lives, and 296 new cases emerged after 15,211 tests were conducted in the province, according to the daily COVID-19 situation report of the Sindh chief minister. Another 87 patients had defeated the deadly virus on Monday.