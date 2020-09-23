Maid murder accused pardoned by family

LAHORE: A doctor and her husband, allegedly involved in the murder of their maid, were pardoned by the victim's family on Tuesday.

The victim's family appeared before Additional District and Sessions Judge Rana Imran Shafi and submitted that they pardoned Dr Humaira and her husband, Junaid - in the name of Almighty Allah, without any fear or pressure.

The family said that they did not have objection if the accused were acquitted. The court, after recording the statement of the victim's family, adjourned further proceedings. It is pertinent to mention that a session’s court had granted bail to Dr Humaira and her husband in the case. The police had recovered the body of the maid, Sana, from the house of the doctor in the Chuhng area, in January this year. The doctor and her husband claimed that they found Sana dead when they returned home from work.