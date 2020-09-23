close
Wed Sep 23, 2020
AFP
September 23, 2020

Blast rocks Hizbullah site

World

AFP
September 23, 2020

Ain Qana, Lebanon: An explosion rocked a Hizbullah site in a village in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, residents said, as a source close to the militant movement said it was an accident. A resident said the blast at a house serving as "a Hizbullah centre" on the outskirts of Ain Qala had shaken the village. Members of the Iranian-backed movement quickly cordoned off the area, an AFP photographer said.

