Blast rocks Hizbullah site

Ain Qana, Lebanon: An explosion rocked a Hizbullah site in a village in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, residents said, as a source close to the militant movement said it was an accident. A resident said the blast at a house serving as "a Hizbullah centre" on the outskirts of Ain Qala had shaken the village. Members of the Iranian-backed movement quickly cordoned off the area, an AFP photographer said.