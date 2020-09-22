Four killed in Bannu firing

BANNU: Four persons were killed and five others sustained injuries when two rival groups traded fire in the Garhi Sher Ahmad area in the limits of Saddar Police Station on Monday.

Police said that members of the families of Naseer Abbasi and Taj Muhammad, residents of Garhi Sher Ahmad area, opened fire on each other. As a result, three persons from the family of Naseer Abbasi identified as Zahoor Ahmad Abbasi, Mehdi Zahoor Abbasi and Mutasim Abbasi were killed on the spot while Mutawakil and his security guard Allah Jan sustained injuries.

Shah Niaz Khan alias Shani was killed from the family of Taj Muhammad while Hameedullah, Yousaf and Taj Muhammad sustained injuries in the clash. The dead and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital, Bannu. The dead included father, his son and nephew from Naseer Abbasi family. The motive behind the clash could not be ascertained.