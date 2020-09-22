DC orders officials to expedite revenue recovery process

Rawalpindi: It is your duty to collect the revenue that belongs to the government, all revenue officers should improve their performance, I should see your working, these views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq in a meeting with revenue officers.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Captain (r) Shoaib Ali, assistant commissioners, ADLR, Tehsildar and other revenue officers were also present in the meeting. Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Shoaib Ali addressed the meeting regarding last month's revenue recovery and previous arrears.

Briefing the Deputy Commissioner Anwar-ul-Haq, the deputy commissioner while addressing the participants of the meeting said that special attention should be paid to revenue recovery, all revenue officers should have a thorough knowledge of professional matters in this regard it is very important to be fully aware of the relevant laws. It is the duty of the revenue officers to collect the revenue which belongs to the government.

He said that all the revenue officers should improve their performance. There should be no shortcomings, he said, adding that all ACs should have regular meetings with Tehsildars. I should see your work. "Do your duty honestly and work hard using all your energies, only then will your progress be better," he said.