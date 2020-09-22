PPP leader terms PTI govt a failure

TATKHT BHAI: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) central leader Rahimdad Khan said on Monday that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had failed to deliver. He expressed these views while talking to reporters at the Takht Bhai Press Club. Rahimdad Khan, who is a former senior minister, said the successful All Parties Conference in Islamabad had unnerved the PTI government. The PPP leader said the APC had proved that democratic parties were fighting for the survival of democracy. “Due to the incompetence of the present government, inflation and unemployment have sky-rocketed”, he maintained.