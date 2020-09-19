Nawaz to virtually attend opposition APC

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Friday called up former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and invited him to virtually attend the All Parties Conference (APC) of the combined opposition scheduled for September 20.

PPP sources claimed that Nawaz Sharif had accepted the invitation.

Bilawal twittered that he called up Nawaz to inquire after him and to request him to attend the APC.

“Just spoke to Mian Mohammad Nawaz Sharif. Enquired about his health. Also invited him to virtually attend opposition APC, hosted by PPP on 20th September.”

Responding to Bilawal, Maryam Nawaz Sharif tweeted, “Thank you Bilawal. Warm regards & prayers.”

Earlier, Nawaz had spoken to JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman and assured him that the PML-N would cooperate with the joint opposition in future.

Fazl complained to Nawaz that major political parties like the PML-N and PPP had been playing the role of a "friendly opposition" in the parliament despite being signatories to a joint communiqué issued by the opposition parties.

The joint communiqué had, after the 2018 elections, termed the PTI government a product of stolen, illegal and unconstitutional mandate.

Opposition parties, including the PPP, PML-N and JUI-F, have said that they will use the platform to try to come up with a joint strategy focused on ousting the incumbent government.

The opposition parties have decided to convene the APC at the Zardari House, Islamabad tomorrow.

The decision was taken after a Rahbar Committee meeting, comprising leaders from all opposition parties, decided that it was time to show the incumbent government the door.

"The situation in the country has reached a stage where we cannot afford even a moment's delay," JUI-F leader Durrani said.

"We want free and fair elections in the country, with no interference whatsoever,” he had further said, terming the 2018 general elections “a disgrace to the whole

country”.

Durrani had said that the opposition parties were on the same page that giving the incumbent government one more day in power would be unjust.

“This government has destroyed the country in its two years of rule,” he added.

The upcoming APC, he said, would decide on the future plan of action as the opposition leaders had already made up their minds on numerous issues that the country was facing.

“The APC will decide whether there will be a new election or an in-house change,” he had said.