Sirajul Haq demands audit of Corona Relief Fund

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has demanded independent audit of the Corona Relief Fund and the aid PTI government received during the last six seven months from different countries and organisations.

In a statement on Friday, he said it seemed the government had not utilised the aid of billions of rupees for the revival of Coronavirus-hit small businesses and rehabilitation of the affectees and poor segments of society.

The prime minister, he said, had announced Rs1,200 billion Corona Relief Fund which was not properly utilised for the purpose rather the money was diverted to other sectors. Therefore, he said, a transparent audit of the total funds was needed to clear the exact situation.

Earlier, a delegation of AJK JI leaders called on him led by Noorul Bari, Raja Afzal and others and discussed the latest situation in Indian-Held Kashmir. Addressing the delegates, the JI chief said Islamabad only used lip service for the people of the Indian-Held Kashmir who had been living like prisoners for the past 14 months.