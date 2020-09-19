QWP leader blasts govt for rising debt

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) provincial head Sikandar Hayat Khan Sherpao on Friday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had added to the country’s debt.

“The PTI has been unable to translate its so-called agenda of change into reality,” he said while addressing a gathering at Abazai Union Council in Tangi tehsil here. On the occasion, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leader and former nazim Janifullah Khan, JUI Youth Wing Abazai Union Council head Syed Akbar announced joining the QWP along with their families and scores of supporters. Coming down hard on the PTI leaders, Sikandar Sherpao added the government could not revive the economy despite borrowing heavily from the international financial institutions.

“The PTI government has set new records by adding to the country’s debt burden,” he said. The QWP leader added that the government could not deliver on its pledges, adding to the woes of the common people. He said the country lurched from one crisis to another during this government. He added that sugar, flour and oil mafias had benefited from the incompetence of the PTI rulers. Sikandar Sherpao said the government wanted to reverse the 18th constitutional amendment in a bid to snatch autonomy from the provinces. “We will not compromise on the rights of the province,” he vowed, adding that the PTI government was a threat to national security. The QWP leader said that backbreaking inflation had eroded the purchasing power of the people. Those claiming to establish a state on the Madina State model took frequent U-turns, as the slogan of change was a deception, he added.