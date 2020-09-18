Teenager held for ‘attempting to rape’ nine-year-old boy

Police on Thursday arrested a teenage boy for allegedly making an attempt to rape a nine-year-old boy in Karachi’s District Central.

According to the Rizvia police, the teenager attempted to rape the boy on Tuesday (September 15) in Gulbahar locality, but the boy did not inform the family about the

incident immediately.

The police said when the boy narrated the incident to the family two days later, the police were called in and subsequently the suspect was arrested. The identification of the suspect, who is 15 years old, is yet to be disclosed.

The police said a case had been registered and a media report was awaited. Earlier on September 12, in yet another incident of harassment, an 11-year-old boy was sexually abused by a mobile shopkeeper in Karachi.

The medical report confirmed allegations of sexual assault as police lodged a case against the mobile shop keeper for his alleged role in the rape incident. The shopkeeper fled from the scene after being named in the FIR for alleged sexual abuse. The boy, according to the family, had gone to a nearby shop and returned in a compromised state.

Upon inquiring, it was divulged that the boy was assaulted by the mobile shop owner in Gizri area, police confirmed. After the medical test of the victim, the medico-legal officer confirmed that the boy was raped by the shopkeeper. Police have lodged the case against the culprit, however, he is at large.