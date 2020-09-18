close
Fri Sep 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
September 18, 2020

Fear Corona

Newspost

 
September 18, 2020

This refers to the editorial ‘Corona cloud’ (Sep 15). It is true that no one in our country is following SOPs properly. The reopening of schools, colleges and universities can create more troubles if SOPs are not followed at education institutions.

The people should understand that following SOPs is the only way to protect themselves against the virus. Without their support, the government cannot contain the spread of the virus.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

Latest News

More From Newspost