Wasa to improve services in NA-125

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired a meeting at Wasa head office with regard to provision of clean drinking water and cleanliness of drainage with special focus on NA 125.

The minister was apprised of the problems in the constituency and the measures taken for improvement in situation in the area. The health minister said, “The drainage line must be kept clean in the area. Our focus is improving services for people. Resolving issues of public is our foremost priority. No laxity will be acceptable in the development work of the cleanliness and provision of clean drinking water in NA 125.” She said the officials of Wasa must improve service delivery in the constituency. According to vision of the Prime Minister, the government is trying to facilitate people in health service delivery, the health minister said.