Man who ‘sexually assaulted’ disabled woman remanded

A judicial magistrate on Wednesday remanded a suspect in police custody for three days for sexually assaulting a disabled married woman in a slum area of Karachi.

According to police, the disabled woman was alone in her hut in Baldia Town’s Qaimkhani Colony when two men entered her abode and sexually assaulted her. As the victim shouted for help, scores of neighbouring people came to her rescue.

A brother-in-law of the woman, with the help of neighbours, caught one suspect, identified as Faisal, while the other suspect managed to escape from the scene. Later, Mominabad police officials reached the scene, apprehended Faisal and took him to hospital for the collection of a DNA sample. They said a medico-legal examination of the victim was also being carried out. The magistrate ordered the police to arrest the absconding suspect and present him before the court on the next hearing.

Harassment case

A man and his two sons were arrested for allegedly harassing a girl in North Nazimabad. The girl complained to police that the man and his two sons intercepted her near her house and tried to take her to the roof of an apartment building. The girl suffered minor injuries while offering resistance. Police registered a case against Nazeer Khan and his sons, Hammad Khan and Fawwad Khan.

Prank call

Police arrested a man for making a prank call to the Police Helpline 15. According to police, a citizen, Darya Khan, phoned the police helpline and lied about an incident of heavy firing in the Usman Goth area. Subsequently, police reached the area and found that no fires were shot in the area. Police then tracked the suspect through his mobile phone number and arrested him.