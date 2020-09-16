Journalist Hanif Zai paid rich tributes

SUKKUR: Journalists, politicians and members of the civil society of Badin, Golarchi and others have paid rich tributes to Mohammad Hanif Zai, a Geo News and Daily Jang correspondent, who passed away recently while fighting against Covid-19.

Journalists Hanif Samoo, AB Araisar, Hashim Bhurgari, Suleman Mandhro and others said late Hanif Zai was admitted to Indus Hospital in Karachi after being tested Covid-19 positive a few weeks ago. His family said he was put on ventilator a week ago because of having trouble in breathing. Hanif Zai, throughout his journalistic career, did many stories to raise issues regarding people’s well being. They said his friends and people from different walks of life took to the social media to express their grief over his sudden death. Zai left behind three sons, five daughters and two widows.