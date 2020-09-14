Rawalpindi: Police on Sunday carried out a search operation in Taxila and its adjoining areas and int­e­r­rogated 93 suspects.

Police spokesman said the operation was led by the Sub-Divisional Police Officer Taxila, while the officials of law enforcing agencies and elite force participated in it.

Around 46 houses, 14 tenants were asked question and motels were also searched while 93 suspects were held for interrogation.

Superintendent of Police Potohar told this agency that main objective to conduct the operation was to implement National Action plan and to provide sense of security to people.