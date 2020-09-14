Random testing for corona on campuses planned

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) has reiterated that no compulsory testing of 100% students and staff in educational institutes in Punjab has been recommended by the government given the low positivity ratio observed last month.

“However, the planned random testing is being carried out to monitor prevalence over time and take corrective measure, if and when required,” Secretary P&SHD wrote in a letter to Secretary School Education Department.

The letter says, “Educational institutes across the province are set to open up in a phased manner from 15th September, 2020. In this regard, testing regime for various institutes as per guidelines is planned with 5% students, administrative staff and support staff to be sampled randomly from different institutes on daily basis. The subject testing will be conducted by the government in phases. “It has come into notice that certain educational institutes are requiring compulsory testing of students. It is requested that the testing plan may be shared with all field formations and instance of any educational institute requiring compulsory testing may be taken up as per law.”