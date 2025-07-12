Gina Rodriguez debuts baby bump at latest red carpet appearance

Gina Rodriguez announced her second pregnancy in an epic way.

Stepping out for the red carpet appearance on Friday, July 11, for Netflix’s Katie Taylor vs. Amanda Serrano 3 fight at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the Jane the Virgin album debuted her baby bump.

Photos showed the soon-to-be mother of two posing alongside her husband, Joe LoCicero, with both smiling from ear to ear.

In one photo they were seen cradling the actress’s growing belly and embracing one another for the joyous moment.

For the date night at the boxing event, the 40-year-old pregnant actress wore a short-sleeved, floor-length black and white floral dress that hugged her figure and highlighted her baby bump.

She kept her accessories minimal, wearing a delicate pearl necklace and a ring.

The Golden Globe Award winner completed her look with styling her dark tresses in soft waves.

Meanwhile, her husband, 38, wore a white shirt paired with black pants.

The couple is already parents to their son Charlie Ray. Rodriguez and her Someone Great co-star tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first born in 2023.