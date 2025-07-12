‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ to introduce Norman Osborn?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is reportedly rumoured to introduce Norman Osborn or widely known as Green Goblin.

The Green Goblin is one of the most iconic supervillains from Marvel Comics universe and is primarily known as the arch-nemesis of Spider-Man.

The character became famous after its portrayal by William Dafoe in 2002's Spider-Man starring Tobey Maguire. He later made his appearance in 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland.

According to Marvel's insider, he claimed that Marvel studios is "planning to introduce the MCU version of Norman Osborn."

However, the insider did not elaborate on whether that will be in Spider-Man: Brand New Day or a future instalment of the next trilogy.

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Norman claimed that he didn't exist on Holland's Peter's world, but he's also a psychopathic murderer who isn't necessarily inclined to tell the truth, hinting at his possible presence in that world too.

Another thing to mention, the villain is not only bound to web-slinger's universe instead his reach is also beyond that.

In the comics, Green Goblin has also been appointed leader of the Thunderbolts, helped stop a Skrull invasion, and became Director of H.A.M.M.E.R. and leader of the Dark Avengers.

While his appearance in the film is still a rumour, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to release on July 31, 2026.