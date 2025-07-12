David Corenswet opens up about diet plan for ‘Superman’

David Corenswet detailed the protein-heavy diet and workout he did for his transformation as the titular Man of Steel.

In an interview with the E!News alongside his cast mates, Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult, Corenswet revealed that he definitely got some “looks” due to having protein filled food.

"I did a very straightforward regimen of lifting heavy things and eating a lot of calories," he said. "And sleeping as much as I could."

The Twister star went on to share more details, adding, "Protein with every meal. Five times a day. 250 grams of protein a day."

"And then, enough carbs and fats along with that to gain weight at about the quickest pace that it's reasonable to gain, which is about two pounds a week," he shared.

Corenswet continued, "I kept that up for four months. And topped out at 238 pounds. And then, collapsed in a heap and was never heard from again."

Superman's star Rachel Brosnahan also shared her experience recalling when they sat down for a pre-production breakfast, she "couldn’t believe" the sheer "volume of food" that was placed in front of her onscreen counterpart.

"I feel like I’ve heard people say they never wanted to eat again after bulking for something like this and I really understood it," she told the outlet.

The Superman film is now running in theatres.