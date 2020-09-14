Sindh loses two more to COVID-19 as another 204 test positive

Two more people have died due to COVID-19 and another 204 cases have been reported during the past 24 hours in Sindh, with the death toll due to the viral disease reaching 2,445 in the province.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily situation report on the health emergency on Sunday that 12,914 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, resulting in 204 people, or two per cent of those who were screened, being diagnosed with COVID-19.

The provincial government has so far conducted 1,133,880 tests, which have resulted in 132,084 positive cases, which means that 12 per cent of those screened have been found to be infected, he added.

Shah said that after the latest deaths, the rate of the diagnosed people who have lost their fight with COVID-19 stands at two per cent. He said that 2,190 patients are currently under treatment: 1,907 in self-isolation at home, six at isolation centres and 277 at hospitals, while 165 patients are in critical condition, of whom 19 are on life support.

He added that 31 more people have recovered during the past 24 hours, increasing the number of cured patients to 127,449, which shows a 96.5 per cent recovery rate.

The CM said that out of the 204 fresh cases of Sindh, 120 (or 59 per cent) have been reported in Karachi: 76 new patients belong to District South, 20 to District East, 15 to District Central, four to District Korangi, three to District West and two to District Malir.

Jamshoro has reported 18 new cases, Thatta seven, Badin six, Hyderabad five, Tando Allahyar four, Ghotki, Jacobabad and Kambar three each, and Larkana, Sukkur, Khairpur, Shikarpur, Matiari and Sanghar two each, he added.

The chief executive urged the people of the province to strictly comply with the standard operating procedures devised by the government in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak to keep themselves and their families safe.