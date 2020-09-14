Terrorist commander killed in Waziristan: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: A terrorist commander and three other accomplices were killed in a “major breakthrough” operation carried out in the inter-district boundary of North and South Waziristan on Sunday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

In a series of tweets, the ISPR said “in a major breakthrough”, terrorist commander Ihsan Ullah alias Ihsan Sanray, along with three other terrorists was killed during an intelligence-based operation in the Ghariom, Shaktu area near the inter-district boundary of North and South Waziristan.

The military’s media wing added Sanray masterminded numerous terrorist activities. More recently, he was involved in planning and execution of terrorist attacks in the Shaktu area which led to the martyrdom of several soldiers and officers including Lt Nasir (Shaheed) and Capt Sabih (Shaheed).—News Desk