Dengue awareness day

Rawalpindi : On the directions of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi, Captain (r) Anwar-ul-Haq, ‘Anti Dengue Day’ was celebrated with objective to raise awareness among masses about dengue virus and to sensitize for adopting precautionary measures. During the campaign, communication teams of Albaryak insisted people in the locality of Sadiqabad, UC-25 to dump waste properly in waste containers placed by the company or hand it over to the mini dumper associated for the area. The teams asked people to avoid throwing waste in drains or open plots as choked drains and waste heaps would be ideal breeding sites for mosquitoes.