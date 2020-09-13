20 water plants installed

LAHORE : Wife of Punjab governor and vice-chair Sarwar Foundation Ms Perveen Sarwar has said 20 water filtration plants have been installed in collaboration with Al-Khair Foundation.

Ten more plants will be installed by October. Talking to the media in Sarwar Foundation Secretariat here on Saturday, Ms Perveen Sarwar said Sarwar Foundation is providing clean drinking water to two million people daily.

Our aim is to meet the target of 2.2 million people by the end of 2020. Al-Khair Foundation and other charity organisations are collaborating with us because we ensure transparency in execution of all our projects, she added.

Ms Perveen Sarwar said Sarwar Foundation is the largest provider of clean drinking water in Pakistan.

Our Clean Water initiative is not limited to a single province. Besides Punjab, we have installed five Water Filtration Plants in Quetta, Khuzdar, Loralayi and other areas of Balochistan. We are working in collaboration with various charity organisations to install more plants there. We also installed a Water Filtration Plant in Nankana Sahib for our Sikh brethren, she added. Responding to a question, Ms Perveen Sarwar said ‘we have also signed an MoU with Islamic aid’.

In the first phase, we will be installing five water filtration plants in those areas where majority suffer from liver-related disorders such as hepatitis. Our aim is to prevent the spread of water-borne diseases, she added. Ms Perveen said access to potable water is a basic human right yet according to a report by the World Bank, 64 per cent Pakistanis are still deprived of this basic human need. As a result, 20-40pc of patients in hospitals suffer from water-related diseases such as cholera, typhoid, dysentery, and hepatitis.