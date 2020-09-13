Timergara journalists meet adviser to AJ&K premier

TIMERGARA: Adviser to PM Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K) Raja Tariq Imdad has said that the people of AJ&K had great reverence for the people of Dir who had rendered matchless sacrifices to end the illegal Indian occupation in 1948.

He was speaking to a group of journalists from Timergara Press Club, who called on Raja Tariq Imdad during a four-day recreational tour of Azad Jammu and Kashmir last week, Imdad paid homage to the martyrs from Dir who were laid to rest at Dhirkot graveyard in Bagh district of AJ&K. The delegation was led by press club president Ismail Anjum and general secretary Ihsanullah Shakir. The meeting was arranged by Raja Muhammad Wasim, press secretary to AJ&K Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan at the prime minister’s Secretariat.

Ismail Anjum lauded the measures taken by the AJ&K government for promotion of tourism and gave suggestions to further improve tourism in the area, while Raja Tariq Imdad issued on the spot directives on the suggestions.

During the four-day tour, Timergara journalists visited Sharda, Kail, Arang Kail, Peer Chanasi and other locations in AJ&K.

Earlier, president Muzaffarabad Press Club Sajid Mir and his colleagues accorded warm welcome to Lower Dir journalists at Muzaffarabad Press Club and exchanged views on professional matters.